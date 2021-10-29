CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Man Wanted For Resisting Arrest

By hcorson
youralaskalink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded by hcorson on October 29, 2021. The anchorage police department needs the public’s...

www.youralaskalink.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault And Resisting#Apd Dispatch
youralaskalink.com

Man Arrested for giving Police False Information

Added by atagliaferri on November 3, 2021. On October 31 at 11:48 PM, alaska state troopers responded to the Creekwood Park Circle apartments to follow up on the report of an assault earlier in the week. During the investigation, state troopers contacted 32 year old Kyle Volin of Palmer. Volin...
PALMER, AK
kogt.com

Three Arrested After Stop

A traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle October 14 resulted in three from Orange going to jail. Orange Police stopped the vehicle at a convenience store on Strickland after the car was seen in the parking lot of Home Depot. Branton Monceaux, 32, was found to be in possession of...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wcti12.com

Man suspected of leading meth and fentanyl ring jailed without bond on federal charges

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man accused of running a meth and fentanyl ring is jailed on federal charges and is being held without bond. The Havelock Police Department’s Investigative Division has conducted an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics within the city for the past several months, and identified Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, aka “Wayne,” of Havelock as a major source for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Saturday after she admitted to beating a man. The victim called police around 2 a.m. to report Kennedy Rolston, 23, had attacked him by punching him in the face multiple times, kicking him, scratching him and hitting him in the groin. Rolston admitted to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
1011now.com

LSO: Nurse at county jail arrested for distributing drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a nurse on suspicion of distributing narcotics at the jail. According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, in late October LSO investigators were alerted about Amanda Danekas, an employee of Wellpath, which is a nursing service that contracts with the jail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
chautauquatoday.com

Man Arrested in Jamestown Drug Bust

A drug raid at an apartment on Jamestown's north side late Tuesday morning resulted in an arrest. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 239 Newton Avenue just before 11:30 AM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team located four people inside the apartment, and a search revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, .22 caliber ammunition, and a small quantity of money. Police arrested 56-year-old Joseph Mazzone III and transported him to the Jamestown City Jail, where a search allegedly revealed a quantity of a crack cocaine that was secreted on his person. Mazzone faces two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police K-9 Kal, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Jamestown Fire, and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Warrant

A Bradford woman has been arrested on an outstanding warrant. Officers investigating a report of a suspicious female located 36 year old Misty Michelle Good and discovered that she had an outstanding arrest warrant. Good was remanded to McKean County Jail.
BRADFORD, PA
KPLC TV

Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Oakdale, authorities say

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for murder in Bastrop County, Texas, was arrested in Oakdale during a traffic stop, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, while working in conjunction with the Oakdale Police Department and the Ward 5 Marshals Office, they were able to arrest Davion Markeith Veal during a traffic stop on LA Hwy 10 in Oakdale Monday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Local woman arrested on several counts of human smuggling

KERRVILLE, Texas – A woman living in San Antonio has been arrested on five counts of human smuggling. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that on Oct. 26, the KCSO Patrol Division stopped the driver of a Ford Edge making an unsafe lane change on Interstate 10 in Kerrville. Upon investigation, police say they discovered five male migrants in their 20s. All five were removed by KCSO Deputies and officers with the Kerrville Police Department.
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy