Man Wanted For Resisting Arrest

A drug raid at an apartment on Jamestown's north side late Tuesday morning resulted in an arrest. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 239 Newton Avenue just before 11:30 AM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team located four people inside the apartment, and a search revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, .22 caliber ammunition, and a small quantity of money. Police arrested 56-year-old Joseph Mazzone III and transported him to the Jamestown City Jail, where a search allegedly revealed a quantity of a crack cocaine that was secreted on his person. Mazzone faces two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police K-9 Kal, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Jamestown Fire, and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO