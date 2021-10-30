Chad Morris-Allen

Episode 10 is out. First off we want to say thank you to everyone that listens every week and for the people that clicks the link and gives us a shot. Last week was our most viewed episode yet and we greatly appreciate it. This week we finally see some positives emerge on offense and give our opinion on what we think is the key to this offense finally clicking. As always stick around to the end for those "SHOW ME THE MONEY" picks. Go Tigers !!!

SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO