Chad Morris-Allen

Has anyone bought tickets off of Tnet?? Trying to get some tickets to WF for my daughters first game and was just wondering if it’s safe to buy off of here. Always do . Never have issues. Check the dates on how long the buyer has been associated with the site. If they’ve joined this week for example, could be a scammer. There is a bit of trust involved, your releasing money to a stranger in hopes they send u tickets. Only time I’ve ever almost been scammed was on Craigslist buying tix, but I caught it before money was exchanged.
