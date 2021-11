MACON, Ga. — If any of you die-hard Braves fans are headed to the big watch party at The Battery in Atlanta on Tuesday, here’s what you can expect. It will be mostly clear during the start of the game with temperatures in the mid 50s. By the time 10 pm rolls around, temperatures will cool to the low 50s with a slight breeze.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO