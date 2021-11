ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Danny Gonzales has been at the helm of the New Mexico Lobos for 11 Mountain West games and 15 overall, and in that time, he has ended two significant, and quite frankly, miserable streaks. The first was last December when UNM defeated Wyoming to end the nation’s longest conference losing streak at 20 straight games. Two weeks ago, UNM defeated Wyoming 14-3 to end the nation’s longest road losing streak at 16 games (and in the process turning that streak over to rival New Mexico State, which has now lost 16 in a row).

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO