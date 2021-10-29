Coastal Flood Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 05:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO