Coastal Flood Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, southeastern Jim Hogg, northern Hidalgo, eastern Starr, southern Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Reforma, or 14 miles north of Mccook, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Agua Nueva, Encino, Rachal, San Manuel, Viboras, Linn, Puerto Rico, Santa Catarina, Rudolph and La Gloria. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 near mile marker 824. US Highway 77 between mile markers 746 and 754. US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 760. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
