Accomack County, VA

High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cherokee, Bourbon and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hebbronville, South Fork Estates, Gruy Stadium, Hebbronville High School, Jim Hogg County Airport, Las Lomitas and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Zapata County in deep south Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Siesta Shores, Falcon Lake Estates, Black Bass and Zapata--Medina. Highway 83 SE of Zapata may experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Duval; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Duval County in south central Texas Eastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruni and Mirando City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Anderson and Union Counties. In Virginia, Washington County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Roger Mills, Harper, Woods, Woodward and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Monroe, Perry, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Monroe; Perry; Prairie FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE: Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Lonoke, Prairie and Monroe Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Anderson and Union Counties. In Virginia, Washington County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .High surf will continue through tonight and into the early morning. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 15 to 20 feet. For west facing shores, surf 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cherokee, Bourbon and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains and south coast. Strongest below and through passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range from Gaviota to Refugio. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Highways 101 and 154. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will weaken some Thursday morning but will pick back up by the late afternoon.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

