High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Starr County in deep south Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rio Grande City, Roma, Escobares, La Rosita, El Sauz, North Escobares, Roma High School, Garceno, Roma Public Library, Roma Creek, Roma City Hall, Roma City Police Department, Barrera Elementary School, Roma Park, Los Alvarez, Rio Grande City Municipal Airport, Los Garzas, Salineno, Fronton and Starr County Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
