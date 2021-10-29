CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French for Rabbits

By Will Oliver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand’s French for Rabbits are prepping the release of their new album The Overflow on. November 12th, from which the previously shared single “Ouija Board” will appear....

Red Fang release “Rabbits In Hives” music video

Portland, Oregon stoner metal/rock act Red Fang have released their new music video for track “Rabbits In Hives,” check out the Ansel Wallenfang-directed clip below. The song appears on the band’s latest full-length offering, ‘Arrows.’. A press release states, “Red Fang have done it again. Celebrating the spooky season, the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Infinite Daisy Chains

The Infinite Daisy Chains, the Washington, D.C.-based husband and wife duo of Ian Dandridge and Kristina Westernik-Dandridge, recently released their new EP Between You and Me. We previously shared EP single “Hope You Grow” and today we return with another highlight “Paper Tigers.”. It’s an expansive dreamy indie rock and...
MUSIC
Siamese Twin releases ‘teenitus’ EP

Siamese Twin is the project of a Munich, Germany-based musician named Chris whose song “Woodland Moonlight (Dork)” we shared earlier in the year. He’s since returned with a new EP entitled teenitus that features many of the same qualities that caught our attention the last time around. Take the opening...
MUSIC
Jaws the Shark

Jaws The Shark is the project of British musician Olly Bailey whose song “Loose Change” we shared earlier in the year. He’s since shared new single “Cold Feet” which is taken from his forthcoming debut EP which Nice Swan Records will release next year. “Cold Feet” packs a heavy punch...
MUSIC
Multimagic – “Life Like Art”

Cincinnati indie rock and pop heroes Multimagic recently returned with their single “Life Like Art,” a song that was inspired by time spent in isolation and memories of a broken past. The band spent a good chunk of 2020 building themselves their own studio, which birthed new material such as “Life Like Art.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Ash Jurberg

The Woman who gave birth to multiple rabbits

Portrait of Mary ToftImage from WikiCommons images. In September 1726, in the small town of Godalming in England, a local obstetrician was called to the house of Mary Toft. A month earlier, Toft had suffered a miscarriage, yet despite being no longer pregnant, she had somehow gone into labor.
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC

