CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

World Stroke Day: La Crosse stroke survivor encourages awareness

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fr1WO_0ch6Xu1y00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — When it comes to surviving a stroke, experts say a few minutes can make a world of difference.

Early symptoms of stroke can be minor. The survivor we spoke with says you cannot ignore them.

It is said that fortune favors the bold. For Rich Stoll of La Crosse, that certainly is true.

“I go find a project every day and I try to find something to do—and most days, I do,” Stoll said.

Stoll suffered a stroke in 2017.

“I had talked to a doctor and told him what had happened to me and where it was located. And he looked at me right in the face and said ‘and you’re still alive?’ He was kind of surprised. So I felt that I was very blessed,” Stoll said.

Stoll’s symptoms started weeks before, but like so many people, Rich brushed them aside as nothing. Until he couldn’t.

“I got up, and my wife and daughter could tell something was wrong. I couldn’t even stand proper,” Stoll said.

After the stroke, he couldn’t speak and his entire left side was unusable.

After the stroke… He couldn’t speak… and his entire left side was unusable.

“One day I was fine, and the next day I wasn’t. It changed my life,” Stoll said.

Entering a battle he never expected; One he still faces.

“It’s kind of exciting to just be able to pick your arm up. A year ago I couldn’t do that,” Stoll said.

But it’s not one he’s faced without help.

“This has been a joint venture. This has not been by myself. And that’s made it all worthwhile,” Stoll said.

It’s been five years since his stroke. He says he’s getting stronger every day because he refuses not to.

“It’s not even an option. You can go for a walk, you go for a walk. Because there was a time where I couldn’t. And I needed to,” Stoll said.

Looking back.. Rich’s only regret is that he didn’t get medical help sooner.

Experts say getting to the hospital within 4 and a half hours of their first onset of a stroke symptom can minimize or even eradicate its effects.

This is why it’s important to follow the acronym BE FAST:

B: loss of coordination or balance

E: for eyes– loss of vision and blurriness

F: face drooping

A: arm weakness

S: speech is slurred or nonsensical

T: terrible headache and time to call 9-1-1.

Anyone can suffer a stroke, but experts say 87% of strokes could be reduced by moderating blood pressure, cholesterol and leading a healthy lifestyle.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Anti-vaccine mandate held in La Crosse following deadline for Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A group of community members are rallying against vaccine mandates. They gathered Tuesday outside of Gundersen Health System. The health system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate kicked in November 1st. Staff who do not comply risk losing their jobs. A registered nurse who works at Gundersen says unvaccinated staff who did not receive an exemption are on...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students give back during day of service

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) – Middle and high school students from Bangor are finding ways to give back to others. Students spent the day in the community for the district’s annual day of service. They raked lawns, picked up garbage and made book markers for a local library. It’s just a...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Stroke Day#The Stroke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Women in Business Conference’ coming to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – A pair of Onalaska business owners want to provide opportunities for local women businesses leaders The inaugural Women in Business Conference is coming up in November at Misty’s Dance Unlimited. “It can be a little bit more challenging to be a woman in business just trying to prove yourself and get your name out there. And...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Babies at Mayo Clinic get Halloween costumes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse students and teachers are making this Halloween special for babies in Mayo Clinic’s Special Care Nursery. Babies born through Halloween weekend will get their own costume made by students at Longfellow Middle School. The costumes include pumpkins, butterflies, and burgers. For those working the unit, it’s a way to bring joy to patients...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
193
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy