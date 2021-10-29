Department of Defense releases new pictures of Afghans at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – We are getting another look at life for Afghans at Fort McCoy.

The Department of Defense released pictures of Afghans preparing thank you cards for members of Task Force McCoy.

The evacuees started coming to the Monroe County military installation in August.

An Afghan evacuee recites a poem to Task Force McCoy personnel, Oct. 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. A group of evacuees organized a ceremony to share their life stories and express their gratitude to the personnel of Task Force McCoy throughout Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade)

Afghan evacuees recited an Afghan nursery rhyme in English to Task Force McCoy personnel, Oct. 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade)