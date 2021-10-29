High School Football – WEEK 10 | LIVE scoreboard

It's week two of high school football sectional action in Indiana and week one of districts in Michigan. In Indiana the 6A playoffs get underway as Penn (4-5) visits Elkhart (5-4) trying to avoid its first losing season since 1972. The marquee matchup of the week is the 5A sectional semifinal between No. 7 Mishawaka (7-2) and No. 6 Concord (8-1) in Dunlap in a rematch of game earlier this year won by Concord. The Cavemen were without its all-state quarterback Justin Fisher that game due to injury.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO