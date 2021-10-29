High School Football – WEEK 10 | LIVE scoreboard

Related
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High clinches home-field, Dadeville punches ticket to playoffs
Vote for this week's O-A News Player of the Week. Nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High. Quarterback Clyde Pittman was a part of three touchdowns in the first half and Auburn High locked up home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 42-28 win over Enterprise on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
Southwest Times Record
Arkansas high school football: Live updates, scores from Week 8 in Fort Smith area
It's Week 8 of high school football in Arkansas. Follow along with USA TODAY Network-Arkansas writers as they update with news and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season in Fort Smith. TOP GAMES:Top 10 high school football games for Week 8 in the Fort Smith area...
Palm Beach Interactive
High school football scoreboard Week 9: Live Thursday updates from Palm Beach County games
Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs!. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday night covering Week 9 high school football. Be sure to follow them on Twitter for live updates: Emilee Smarr (@emilee_smarr) at...
peakofohio.com
High School Rolling Scoreboard Week 10
(RHS) Myles Platfoot threw two TD passes to Landon Stewart. Riverside will likely host a playoff game next Saturday night. 107.3 The Drive Game of the Week also on PeakofOhioTV.com. London Red Raiders (8-2) 35. Bellefontaine Chieftains (6-4) 14. 106.9 The Bull Game of the Week. West Jefferson Roughriders (9-1)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns Friday night high school football scoreboard: Week 9
Week 9 is here, and the margin for error for teams up and down the coast continues to grow smaller by the week. Spruce Creek travels to Cocoa in the Game of the Week for several areas, while Mainland and New Smyrna Beach do battle in a key district battle. Elsewhere, FPC and DeLand match up with plenty at stake.
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football scoreboard: IHSA first round playoff scores
The Illinois high school football postseason kicks off tonight with over 70 first round games statewide. Over 70 more will be played Saturday. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams and a link to the live MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all games statewide.
Blueridgenow.com
High school football Week 10: Live schedule, scoreboard throughout Western North Carolina
This is the live scoreboard for Week 10 in the WNC high school football season. Please check back throughout Game Night for updates and the final scores. Camden (S.C.) Military 14 at Asheville School 34 - Final. Charlotte Christian 31 at Christ School 34 - Final.
South Bend Tribune
South Bend high school football playoff scoreboard: Live Friday night scores and updates
It's week two of high school football sectional action in Indiana and week one of districts in Michigan. In Indiana the 6A playoffs get underway as Penn (4-5) visits Elkhart (5-4) trying to avoid its first losing season since 1972. The marquee matchup of the week is the 5A sectional semifinal between No. 7 Mishawaka (7-2) and No. 6 Concord (8-1) in Dunlap in a rematch of game earlier this year won by Concord. The Cavemen were without its all-state quarterback Justin Fisher that game due to injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand View’s Yacinich to retire
DES MOINES — The end of an era is coming at Grand View. Viking legendary head coach Lou Yacinich announced on KXNO’s Morning Rush that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season. It will finish out a 49-year coaching career at Grand View that includes 1,199 wins and counting.
NW Florida Daily News
Florida Panhandle High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard
FORT WALTON BEACH — Playoff lives are on the line. It's week nine and programs across the Panhandle are gearing up for a crucial set of matchups. District matchups line up this week of action, so buckle up. Noteworthy matchups include Navarre against Niceville, Lincoln against Rickards and Baker against...
The Citizens Voice
Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard
It's Week 9 of the high school football season and The Citizens' Voice has a team of reporters covering the action. We will update scores throughout the night. Check back throughout the night for score updates and be sure to check out @CVgameface on Twitter for photos, video, details and more.
MLive.com
Jackson-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 22
JACKSON -- As the final slate of regular-season games comes to a close, we’ve got you covered with all the final scores from across the Jackson area. Stay tuned for more of MLive’s high school football coverage as we bring you detailed recaps of how each game played out for Jackson-area teams.
ValleyCentral
3K+
Followers
971
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/https://www.valleycentral.com/
Comments / 0