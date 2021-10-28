“Culture change:” Pisgah volleyball finishes turnaround year in second round of state tourney

When: 4/6 p.m. Wednesday; 5 p.m. Thursday if necessary. Records: Lambert is 26-4; Parkview is 22-7. What to know: Lambert swept Mountain View last week and will carry a 23-game winning streak into Wednesday's second-round playoff game at Parkview. Hannah Cole went 2-for-3 with a home run in Game 1 against Mountain View, which turned out to be all the offense the Longhorns needed as Cole turned in a complete-game shutout in the circle, striking out 10 batters in a 4-0 win. Courtney Sauer also had a home run, then added another in Game 2 as she went 3-for-5 with five RBIs during the Longhorns' 9-6 win. Lambert pounded 18 hits, and every player who had an at-bat logged a hit. Parkview had little trouble with Campbell in the first round, winning 9-2 and 10-0. Parkview is led by Neriah Lee [Florida A&M], Lauren Brister [Georgia State], Kaily Collett [UAB] and Bella Arnold [Delaware State].

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO