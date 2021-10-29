CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

4 suspects to appear in court Monday for attack on W.E. Willis store owners

By Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It has been more than three years since the brutal attack on Warren Willis and his wife, Ann, the well known owners of the Upstate’s W.E. Willis convenience store chain. Now, four suspects accused of attempted murder and kidnapping of the couple, are expected to appear in court next week.

During the early hours of September 28th, 2018, Warren Willis began his day like usual, opening his convenience store. Little did he know, that day, his life would change forever.

Warren Willis was kidnapped from his store in Landrum, bound, beaten and robbed by multiple masked men. He was then taken to his home in Traveler’s Rest. That is where his wife Ann was.

Only on 7: Ann Willis opens up about surviving brutal attack in Travelers Rest home

Investigators say Ann was shot in the abdomen twice, stabbed and severely beaten; left fighting for her life.

Now, some two years later, four of the eight suspect s will appear in court Monday.

Jack Foreman III, Jack Foreman IV and Jeffery Mullins are charged with the following:

Defendant Offense
Jack Foreman, III – Attempted Murder
– Burglary 1st
– Assault & Battery 1st
– Armed Robbery
– Armed Robbery
– Grand Larceny
– Conspiracy
– Kidnapping
– Kidnapping
– POWDVC
– Grand Larceny
Jack Foreman, IV – Attempted Murder
– Burglary 1st
– Assault & Battery 1st
– Armed Robbery
– Armed Robbery
– Grand Larceny
– Conspiracy
– Kidnapping
– Kidnapping
– POWDVC
– Grand Larceny
Jeffery Mullins – Attempted Murder
– Burglary 1st
– Assault & Battery 1st
– Armed Robbery
– Armed Robbery
– Grand Larceny
– Conspiracy
– Kidnapping
– Kidnapping
– POWDVC
– Grand Larceny

The fourth suspect, Da’Juan Young, is also expected to stand trial. He is facing the same charges as Foreman III, Foreman IV, and Mullins, with exception to one less count of grand larceny.

Defendant Offense
Da’Juan Young – Attempted Murder
– Burglary 1st
– Assault & Battery 1st
– Armed Robbery
– Armed Robbery
– Grand Larceny
– Conspiracy
– Kidnapping
– Kidnapping
– POWDVC

This case is one that hits home for locals like Eddie Fowler, who spoke with 7NEWS about the attack in 2018. Fowler at the time lived behind the W.E. Willis store in Landrum.

“Something like this in the neighborhood, it effects us all,” said Eddie Fowler, Landrum resident. “People that have to steal or rob or take advantage of other people whether they are rich or poor, I don’t understand it.”

The four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, November 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

