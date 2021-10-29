Power out at Canlis? Order 100 Dick’s burgers

For the first time in 71 years, Canlis lost power on Thursday night during western Washington’s torrential rainstorm.

Around 8:09 p.m. the Seattle restaurant lost power, and every table and all four of their private event spaces were full.

With the kitchen in darkness and the dining room only lit by candles, the staff did what any fine dining restaurant would do – they ordered 100 Dick’s burgers.

As the piano played and champagne was served, everybody raised their glasses to being a part of history together.

Not a bad way to spend an evening.

©2021 Cox Media Group