Take a look back at Franklin County’s history through news and photos that appeared in local newspapers 25, 50, and 100 years ago on Nov 2nd. More than one-third of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have started an education program for divorced or custodial parents. The programs are run differently, depending on the size of the county and how the courts handle custody and divorce cases.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO