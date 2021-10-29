Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

On her new podcast I Wish Somebody Told Me, Huntsman said the real reason she had decided to leave The View was because the show’s workplace environment “did not reflect my values” and was “rewarding people for bad behavior," according to Deadline. Huntsman's comment come after fellow former conservative View co-host Meghan McCain also complained about The View's toxic workplace, in her new memoir Bad Republican. “I’m never going to write a tell-all book,” said Huntsman, adding that the “executives in charge” had created an environment that “was all about money and the tabloids…You would see people act in ways that were not okay, that was very much part of the toxic environment of The View, and here we were going on the air criticizing others for toxic culture.”

