Lamont and labor: A complex relationship

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. “The extraordinarily heavy rain from this storm resulted in extensive flooding across Connecticut, overwhelming federal, state, and local roads, and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses,” Governor Lamont said. “The late-night arrival of the storm created additional challenges. First responders performed numerous rescues, with cars stranded or submerged in communities across the state as well as on interstate highways. Tragically, a state trooper was killed while patrolling a rain swollen river area. If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities and homeowners to become eligible for much-needed assistance to recover from the damages caused by this storm.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO