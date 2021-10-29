Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:
02-03-08-09-13-15
(two, three, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen)
