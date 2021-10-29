CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Influencer and Cookbook Author Rachel Fong Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder: 'A Very Hard Time'

People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking influencer Rachel Fong has returned to YouTube after a two-year absence, and she's opening up to fans about where she's been. In a six-minute video shared on Friday, the blogger shared that in preparing for her cookbook, Kawaii Sweet World, during her freshman year of college at Stanford, she "innocently"...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Clare Crawley Opens Up About Her 'Painful' Breakup With Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is opening up about her "messy" breakup with Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette star appeared on Thursday's episode of Jana Kramer's podcast, Whine Down, where she shared that one of her biggest regrets from her time on the show was "trusting the process." "My biggest regret is trusting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Cookbooks#Disordered Eating#Influencer#Stanford
weisradio.com

Jessica Simpson opens up about her four-year sobriety journey

(NEW YORK) — Jessica Simpson has been sober for four years. The singer and entrepreneur penned an emotional Instagram post on Monday, in which she shared a photo of herself from Nov. 1, 2017: the day she decided to stop drinking alcohol. Explaining that she had become “an unrecognizable version...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Youtube
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About How Her Weight Loss Is Linked to Her Fertility Journey

Rebel Wilson famously went on a self-declared "Year of Health" in 2020, and now she's opening up more about her journey. The Pitch Perfect alum explained that she started her Year of Health with her fertility in mind on Australia's morning show, Sunrise. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" she said at the time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Reality Tea

Charli Burnett Opens Up About Gaining 45 Pounds During “A Deep Depression”

Vanderpump Rules looks different these days. For one thing, Katie Maloney-Schwartz is the only member of the Witches of WeHo present and accounted for. Then we have Lala Kent and Scheana Shay doing mom things and self-proclaimed white Kanye, James Kennedy actually proposing marriage to Raquel Leviss. I honestly thought we wouldn’t see the day! Veterans Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom […] The post Charli Burnett Opens Up About Gaining 45 Pounds During “A Deep Depression” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jessica Simpson shares photo of herself at rock bottom before getting sober: 'I didn't love myself'

Jessica Simpson is reflecting on what led to her getting sober four years ago. The singer and fashionista, 41, shared a photo from this day in 2017. It was the night after an infamous Halloween debacle, in which she drank all day and was too drunk to dress her kids in their costumes. That was what she has pinpointed as her rock bottom amid a battle with alcohol, leading to her friends staging an intervention and her retiring the glitter cup of booze she used to drink from all day.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Chrissy Teigen Just Opened Up About Her Bullying Scandal

For years, celebrity icon Chrissy Teigen was at the top of her game in anything and everything related to the entertainment industry. The Hollywood starlet got her start in modeling over a decade ago, and was spontaneously discovered while she was working at a surf shop called the Huntington Beach Shop (via Money Inc). Today, the Utah native has appeared on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" and moved into television roles, co-hosting shows like "Lip Sync Battle" and "Bring the Funny" (via Factinate). Teigen is also a tried and true foodie and bestselling author behind three "Cravings" cookbooks – her most recent, called "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love" just debuted on October 26 and has been described as her "most personal cookbook yet" (per Amazon).
RECIPES
Soompi

HA:TFELT Opens Up About Her Dating Experiences And Her Father’s Fraud

HA:TFELT recently talked about her personal life on the November 1 broadcast of SBS Plus’s “The Love Master 2.”. During the show, HA:TFELT remarked, “I came to appear on ‘The Love Master 2’ due to Shindong. When I get my fortune told, it always said that I would get married after I’m past 40 years old. While talking with Shindong, I wondered if I could get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Olivia Munn Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles: 'It's Just So Hard'

Olivia Munn got candid about her struggles amid her pregnancy. The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star, 41, appeared on SiriusXM’s "Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw" Thursday. During her guesting, she admitted that there was constant pressure to maintain "perfection" during her pregnancy. According to Munn, she has a friend who reached...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People

146K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy