Jaime King breaks up with activist beau Sennett Devermont

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Heart of Dixie” star Jaime King is single again. After making their relationship Instagram official in August, King, 42, and her activist boyfriend Sennett Devermont, 33, have called it quits, according to a source. The insider close to the actress told Page Six they broke up at the “beginning...

