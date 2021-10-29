Form 4 ARDELYX, INC. For: Oct 08 Filed by: GRAMMER ELIZABETH A

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 15, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on November 01, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Vine Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation became effective on November 1, 2021. Each share of Vine Energy Inc. Class A Common Stock was exchanged for USD 1.20 and 0.2486 of a share of Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on November 02, 2021.

