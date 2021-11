BOISE, Idaho — The bomb cyclone, an atmospheric river, brought rain, wind and snow from the coast of California and into Idaho. "It really hit San Francisco and that's where they had the crazy flooding, came over the Sierras and up through Nevada and over the Owyhees up into the Boise and then back into those central mountains,” said David Hoekema, Hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. “It really hit the area of the state that has been in drought pretty hard."

