Youngsville, LA

Residents in Windy Meadows living with manganese levels in water supply

By Rodricka Taylor
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Residents living in the subdivision of Windy Meadows located in Youngsville were recently told of manganese levels in their water supply.

“We have to put filters on our homes just to protect what we got going on inside the house,” said Blake Brooks, a father of five kids including an infant.

“Nine times out of ten the water does have a yellow tint to it which is kind of gross. It does leave rings in the animal water bowls, the toilets, shower, tubs,” said Madison Mercer.

Residents say their filters are supposed to last at least three months and only last two months.

“Thirty dollars every two weeks on top of a water bill and gallons of water to make sure we’re probably getting the filtered water that we need to cook, make coffee, stuff for the kids,” she adds.

Community activist Brandon Rodigue says TESI send out a letter to residents stating their water test in September. showed levels of manganese. TESI says the levels in the water are too high for infants to consume safely on their own or a mix for formulas.

Blake Brooks said it’s costing him a lot to stay on top of the water issue.

“I’ve been here since 2009 and I’ve always had this issue with Tesi with it, ” said Blake Brooks.

“We’re all just really tired of this being what they deem as acceptable drinking water when it’s really not,” said Madison Mercer.

A TESI Representative encourages residents to follow the guidelines found on their website at t esi-usa.com . and if anyone has questions to call the company at 225-766-4477

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

