Tucson Federal Credit Union (TFCU) announced today that Susan Stansberry, TFCU President and CEO, will be retiring effective January 1, 2022. Stansberry began her career with TFCU in 1990 and has served as President and CEO since 2007. Under her leadership, TFCU has grown from 38,000 members to over 68,000 members and credit union assets have grown from $219 million to $630 million. During Stansberry’s tenure as President and CEO, she served as a champion for creating a community focus that has led to over 23,000 hours of employee volunteer time in the community, as well as over $1.5 million in financial donations through the TFCU Gives program.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO