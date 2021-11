Good news: The Oregon dance scene continues to thrive, as evidenced by the ten performances you’ll find in this month’s column. Almost all of the groups will be performing live for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, which is a big deal! Especially because performing live is a huge financial risk for dance companies considering the uncertainty in audience attendance and the possibility of Covid resurfacing. But it is important to note that most of the companies coming back strong are the larger, more established ones with bigger budgets.

