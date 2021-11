Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we of course have an answer to share on that — and also, a look ahead. We’ve been lucky to get so many episodes of the Mariska Hargitay drama already, whether it be the 500th episode or an opportunity to see a two-hour premiere. Unfortunately, getting so many episodes early on more or less means that we’re going to be stuck with a hiatus eventually … and that time is tonight. There is no new episode coming on NBC tonight, as the show is poised to return next week with another installment. As a matter of fact, we know that there are two coming over the next couple of weeks, and we’ve got more insight on both of them below.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO