Cherry Capital Comic Con (C4)

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

This comic book & pop entertainment expo is a gathering of comic book creators, exhibitors & fans....

www.northernexpress.com

oklahoman.com

‘Strawberry Shortcake’ creator set for Pryor comic con

PRYOR — From a friendly moose to caring bears to dessert-inspired friends, artist Muriel Fahrion was involved in some popular properties for 1980s kids. The Tulsa-based artist will appear at this weekend’s Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds in Pryor.
PRYOR, OK
thestute.com

My first Comic Con experience

When the boss at my internship first asked me if I wanted to go to Comic Con this fall, I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous. I had heard so much about it: the insane crowds, the breach of fire code – the cosplays. But, honestly, it didn’t take me long to say yes. I knew this could be a once in a lifetime experience and I was not going to miss it.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Indiana Gazette

Captain Comics: News from New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con, the second most famous convention of its type (after San Diego), ran Oct. 7-10. You can be forgiven if this is news to you. While it was in-person, and had a lot of announcements, what it didn’t have was Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. (DC films). Those studios have begun releasing big movie announcements at their own in-house celebrations: Disney Investor Day and DC FanDome, respectively. That tends to reduce the headlines in your news feed during the big comics conventions.
COMICS
elpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy and the Santa Fe Comic Con 2021 walkthrough

Santa Fe Comic Con 2021 was held at the Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino. They had a great featured guest line-up and two rooms full of amazing vendors. In addition to that, there was a board/TCG gaming area, a Virtual Reality gaming area, two panel rooms, and a movie screening room.
sdccblog.com

CineQuest Comic-Con Special Edition Exclusives

CineQuest have been mainstays at San Diego Comic-Con for nearly 20 years, and while they won’t be making the trek to San Diego this November, they are still bringing you new exclusives for the lead-up to the convention. We won’t be covering any SDCC vendor’s online-only exclusives, but we will be covering a few.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

List of Open Artist Commissions for Comic-Con Special Edition 2021

The moment many of us have waited for is finally arriving. Artists are dusting off their tools and getting their tables ready for Comic-Con Special Edition happening over Thanksgiving weekend. Lots of these artists are eager to get back to their tables on the Exhibit Hall floor, and we’re looking forward to seeing them again, too. Once again, they’re opening commissions, and for the first time in two years, we have the opportunity to pick them up in person.
VISUAL ART
Q 105.7

Stars Of Cult Classic ‘Clerks’ To Appear At Saratoga Comic Con

Next month Saratoga Comic-Con will take over the City Center, and it will feature some very special guests who played key roles in the 1990's film 'Clerks.'. If you grew up in the 90's, at some point you have watched one of Kevin Smtih's movies. Be it 'Clerks,' 'Mallrats," "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," "Chasing Amy," or another, I am sure one of his movies at some point was a big part of the decade for you. For me it was several of them. While I saw "Clerks," I got more addicted to Mallrats in my college years, pretty much watching it on repeat!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX Reunites With CHUCK D At NEW YORK COMIC CON (Video)

ANTHRAX — Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, Scott Ian, Joey Belladonna and Jon Donais — made a special appearance at the New York Comic Con earlier this month, in support of the band's graphic novel, "Among The Living", released in July via Z2 Comics. In addition to signing copies of "Among The Living" and taking photos with fans, ANTHRAX reunited with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D for a question-and-answer session celebrating their 1991 landmark collaboration of "Bring The Noise". Check out the wrap-up video below.
ENTERTAINMENT
manisteenews.com

Annual Comic Con coming to Grand Rapids

The 2021 Grand Rapids Comic Con will feature artists, actors and animators from across media. For instance, actors from Letterkenny, Dylan Playfair and Tyler Johnston, are expected to attend, as well as Charlaine Harris, author of the Southern Vampire Mysteries. There will also be popular cosplayers and youtubers around the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
News19 WLTX

Soda City Comic Con this Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all nerds, this is your weekend!. If you like gaming, cosplaying or reading comics this is the event for you. Over 70 vendors will be on hand. Speakers begin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and on Sunday for 1 p.m. One notable guess actress Emily Swallow...
COLUMBIA, SC
Entertainment
Pokemon
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Zoe Kravitz reposted a photo of fans dressed as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween

Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES

