Cherry Capital Comic Con (C4)

Next month Saratoga Comic-Con will take over the City Center, and it will feature some very special guests who played key roles in the 1990's film 'Clerks.'. If you grew up in the 90's, at some point you have watched one of Kevin Smtih's movies. Be it 'Clerks,' 'Mallrats," "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," "Chasing Amy," or another, I am sure one of his movies at some point was a big part of the decade for you. For me it was several of them. While I saw "Clerks," I got more addicted to Mallrats in my college years, pretty much watching it on repeat!

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO