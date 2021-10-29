CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LA, Long Beach ports delay when they will levy slow-container fee until Nov. 15.

By Donna Littlejohn
Pasadena Star-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissioners on Friday, Oct. 29, unanimously approved a tariff that would charge ocean carriers for containers left too long on terminal property — space needed for other ships waiting to unload goods. The votes by the two harbor commissions were the latest move...

www.pasadenastarnews.com

