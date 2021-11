Seven of the eight northwest Minnesota lakes area counties, reported slight, or moderate, decreases in their new COVID-19 weekly case totals. Otter Tail County was the only county to experience a slight uptick in new weekly cases over the past seven days, going from 245 new cases last week to 267 cases this week. However, COVID-related deaths statewide remain elevated falling to 123 deaths this week compared to 135 deaths last week. Three COVID-related deaths occurred in Becker County and two deaths were reported in Otter Tail County this week.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO