Sherwood, Fitch win ‘Instant Classic’ on ‘Game of the Week’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch outlasted Warren Harding 35-28 in high school football playoff action Friday nigh on the WKBN ‘Game of the Week.’

Behind four touchdown passes from Devin Sherwood and a game-winning touchdown run from DJ Williams in the final minute, the Falcons defeated the Raiders 35-28.

Sherwood completed 13-19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Dalys Jett was again impressive in a Raiders loss with three touchdowns, two of them on the ground.

Cam Smith pulled in a diving 33-yard touchdown grab past two defenders from Sherwood with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter to give Fitch a 6-0 lead.

A second Sherwood touchdown pass of the game (12th of the season) came with less than a minute left in the first quarter extended the Falcons lead to 13-0.

Dalys Jett threw a BOMB to Dom Foster to put the Raiders on the board with 8:13 left in the second quarter. The 83-yard touchdown pass closed the gap to 13-7. The pass was Jett’s 23rd touchdown toss of the season and Foster’s 11th touchdown reception.

Ryan Powell’s 15-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, his third touchdown rush of the season, gave the Raiders their first lead of the game 14-13.

With 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter the Falcons retook the lead when Sherwood connected with Tyler Evans on a touchdown pass. Leading by five, Fitch went for two and Dominic Perry hauled in a pass from Sherwood to convert giving the Falcons a 21-14 lead.

After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Raiders excellent field position on the next drive, Harding drove quickly down the field and tied the game with 7:43 left after Jett’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season.

Fitch went right down the field, scoring less than a minute later with Evans again taking in another touchdown pass from Sherwood, Sherwood’s fourth of the game. With 6:57 left in the game, Fitch took a 28-21 lead.

Another Jett TD run (10 yards), this time with 2:52 left in the game once again tied the game, 28-28.

With :24 left in the game, DJ Williams ran in a one-yard touchdown run for the Falcons to re-take the lead, 35-28.

The Fitch Falcons twice batted away a pass in the end zone in the final seconds to seal the win.

Warren Harding finishes the season with a record of 5-6.

Austintown Fitch (7-3) will move on to face Akron Hoban (7-3) in round two.

