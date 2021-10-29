CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Sherwood, Fitch win ‘Instant Classic’ on ‘Game of the Week’

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfXPP_0ch6L3LY00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch outlasted Warren Harding 35-28 in high school football playoff action Friday nigh on the WKBN ‘Game of the Week.’

Behind four touchdown passes from Devin Sherwood and a game-winning touchdown run from DJ Williams in the final minute, the Falcons defeated the Raiders 35-28.

Sherwood completed 13-19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Watch: Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch high school football

Dalys Jett was again impressive in a Raiders loss with three touchdowns, two of them on the ground.

Cam Smith pulled in a diving 33-yard touchdown grab past two defenders from Sherwood with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter to give Fitch a 6-0 lead.

A second Sherwood touchdown pass of the game (12th of the season) came with less than a minute left in the first quarter extended the Falcons lead to 13-0.

Dalys Jett threw a BOMB to Dom Foster to put the Raiders on the board with 8:13 left in the second quarter. The 83-yard touchdown pass closed the gap to 13-7. The pass was Jett’s 23rd touchdown toss of the season and Foster’s 11th touchdown reception.

Ryan Powell’s 15-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, his third touchdown rush of the season, gave the Raiders their first lead of the game 14-13.

With 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter the Falcons retook the lead when Sherwood connected with Tyler Evans on a touchdown pass. Leading by five, Fitch went for two and Dominic Perry hauled in a pass from Sherwood to convert giving the Falcons a 21-14 lead.

After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Raiders excellent field position on the next drive, Harding drove quickly down the field and tied the game with 7:43 left after Jett’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season.

Fitch went right down the field, scoring less than a minute later with Evans again taking in another touchdown pass from Sherwood, Sherwood’s fourth of the game. With 6:57 left in the game, Fitch took a 28-21 lead.

Another Jett TD run (10 yards), this time with 2:52 left in the game once again tied the game, 28-28.

With :24 left in the game, DJ Williams ran in a one-yard touchdown run for the Falcons to re-take the lead, 35-28.

The Fitch Falcons twice batted away a pass in the end zone in the final seconds to seal the win.

Warren Harding finishes the season with a record of 5-6.

Austintown Fitch (7-3) will move on to face Akron Hoban (7-3) in round two.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Cardinal Mooney High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending District champion Cardinal Mooney Cardinals are seeking another deep run in the playoffs this year. After posting a 17-5 mark last year, the Cardinals appear to be another tough out in this season’s basketball landscape. “We expect to compete for a Steel Valley championship and another district championship,” states […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Warren JFK High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We expect to build upon the tradition of winning in the tournament,” indicates coach Mark Komlanc. “It’s no accident we’ve won three district titles in 5 years and back-to-back [district] championships. The guys know what it takes and they understand that each year is different but the expectations don’t change. Excel […]
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austintown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Sherwood, OH
Austintown, OH
Sports
WKBN

From Youngstown South High to WCC Freshman of the Year

MORAGA, California (WKBN) – From Youngstown’s South High School to Moraga, California’s St. Mary’s College – Booker Newberry made an impact as he was named the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year. In 1991-92, Newberry played in 22 games averaging 5.2 points and hauling down 2.6 boards while shooting 65% from the floor (52-80). […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic#Raiders#American Football
WKBN

Buckeyes, coach Ryan Day preparing for Purdue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is talking about the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Purdue, during his regular news conference, at noon, Tuesday.   You can watch his news conference here on NBC4i.com. The Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are both coming off wins.   No. 6 Ohio State (8-1) survived its trip to Lincoln, […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19: reports

**In the video, above, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski talks about win over the Bengals** CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reports both players are vaccinated. To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each […]
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy