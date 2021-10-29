CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Halloween sales soar as spooky season arrives

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween is making a big comeback this year in more ways than one. According to the National Confectioners Association, chocolate and candy sales are up 48% from 2020 and nearly 60% from 2019.

“It’s just one great way of measuring enthusiasm people have for celebrating the Halloween season this year and it is also emblematic of the fact that people are really stretching their celebrations all throughout the month of October and not just leaving it for 10/31,” said Lauren Boland, the Association’s Director of Communications.

But it’s not just sweet treats seeing a bump in sales. Costumes are flying off the shelves as more and more people attend Halloween parties and head out to trick or treat.

“People love Halloween. It’s an easy holiday. It’s a party holiday,” said Bethaney Baier, the Owner of Masquerade and Balloons Galore in North Ft. Myers. Due to the pandemic, Baier says last year they were forced to close their location in Naples.

But this year, things are starting to look up.

“Last year Halloween was canceled so there was no Halloween and this year there’s like that hope that things will get back to normal. Every holiday does that,” Baier said.

With Halloween only a few days away, Baier says right now they’re seeing an influx of foot traffic as customers look to put together last-minute costumes. Which for an independent business like theirs, is super important for the bottom line.

“Every single day matters. Every sale matters. Every little wig or mustache, that matters. That’s what floats the business the whole year,” Baier said.

