In 2004, Peppa Pig burst onto the scene, providing preschool kids the much needed break from their parents and carers; a break that they deserved. In the years since, the show, the franchise and the brand as a whole has continued to hit the highest of heights, with the TV show being accompanied by not just the odd video game experience, but the real-world Peppa Pig World for good measure. Now though, with Outright Games (they previously having covered PAW PAtrol) behind it, it’s time for My Friend Peppa Pig to prove once and for all that this little star deserves the virtual limelight too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO