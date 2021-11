Alan Jackson is probably the coolest guy in the room on his worst day. He has proved that time and against over the course of his long career. Just about every time you see him talking to the press, he’s laid-back and his down-home humor shines through. Then, there was the time when he instructed his drummer to take the stage without sticks when ACM Awards showrunners asked him to perform to a pre-recorded track. He wasn’t even trying to be cool. He was just doing what he thought was right. In short, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone else in the country music world that’s half as cool as Alan.

