MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Monday, the City of Midland announced they are teaming up with Midland County to split the cost on reconstructing Industrial Avenue. "Midland County and the City of Midland are pleased to announce the reconstruction of Industrial Avenue between Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd," said Andrew Davis, Director of Public Works for Midland County. "The project will greatly enhance public experience on a heavily used road in Midland."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO