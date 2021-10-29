Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suiting up Friday

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0) fell to the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0), 3-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Vegas weathered an early St. Louis attack, William Karlsson netted his first goal of the season from Reilly Smith. The goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:17 into the first period. Both teams skated the rest of the period without a goal scored, but there was no shortage of offense as shots were 16-15 in favor of Vegas. The Blues tied the game 3:21 into the second period with a goal from Brandon Saad. There were no more goals scored in the second period despite Vegas outshooting St. Louis, 31-30. Midway through the third frame, a neutral zone turnover led to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal that gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. St. Louis iced the game with an empty-net goal and won, 3-1.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO