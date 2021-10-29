CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suiting up Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Carrier (lower body) will be in Friday's lineup against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Generates helper in loss

Smith posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. Smith set up William Karlsson's first-period tally, which was the extent of the Golden Knights' offense. The 30-year-old Smith has two assists, seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating through three games. His line with Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault should see a bump in usage while Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone are both on the mend with lower-body injuries.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Not available Sunday

Martinez (lower body) will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez has now missed the last two games after suffering an injury against St. Louis on Oct. 20. There hasn't been much information on the 34-year-old's injury, so he'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Avalanche.
NHL
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Ready for season debut

Janmark (not injury related) is expected to make his season debut Friday versus the Oilers. Janmark missed the first three games of the season due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's expected to slot into a fourth-line role for Friday's contest. The 28-year-old forward picked up five points through 15 games with Vegas last year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Officially lands on IR

Pacioretty (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly. Pacioretty is less than a week into a six-week recovery timeline for his lower-body injury, so this move was more of a formality. The Golden Knights called up Daniil Miromanov to serve as defensive depth with the open roster spot. Pacioretty likely won't be back until late November at the earliest.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Hands out helper Friday

McNabb notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. McNabb earned a helper on Nolan Patrick's first goal as a Golden Knight in the second period. The 30-year-old McNabb has been solid as a depth defenseman so far with two helpers, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through four games. He won't keep racking up a point every other game, but he's usually quite adept in the physical aspects of the sport.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Two points in loss

Roy scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Roy tipped in a shot from Zach Whitecloud at 3:34 of the first period to open the scoring. In the third, Roy set up Nicolas Hague's goal. The 24-year-old Roy was sidelined to begin the season with an undisclosed injury, but he's now got two points, six shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating through two contests. He could continue to see top-six usage while Max Pacioretty (lower body) is out.
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Golden Knights Drop 3-1 Contest to Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0) fell to the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0), 3-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Vegas weathered an early St. Louis attack, William Karlsson netted his first goal of the season from Reilly Smith. The goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:17 into the first period. Both teams skated the rest of the period without a goal scored, but there was no shortage of offense as shots were 16-15 in favor of Vegas. The Blues tied the game 3:21 into the second period with a goal from Brandon Saad. There were no more goals scored in the second period despite Vegas outshooting St. Louis, 31-30. Midway through the third frame, a neutral zone turnover led to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal that gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. St. Louis iced the game with an empty-net goal and won, 3-1.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Golden Knights Preview: Stone cold

If you thought that the Blues waiting until last Saturday to start their season was odd, the Vegas Golden Knights haven’t played a game since October 14th. They’ve had nearly a bye week since their 6-2 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues, on the other hand, are playing their third game in five days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Solid showing in loss

Coghlan produced an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Alec Martinez (undisclosed) didn't play Friday and Zach Whitecloud (lower body) was injured in the contest, allowing Coghlan to log 15:33 of ice time in this contest. The 23-year-old's first appearance this year came as a fill-in as a fourth-line right wing in an Oct. 12 game when the Golden Knights had injuries in their forward group. Now the defensive depth is being tested -- should no one return for Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Coghlan could be a candidate for a top-four role, although it's unlikely to do much to his scoring ability.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights lose another defenseman to injury

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud is week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday. Whitecloud blocked a shot in the second period of Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, returned to the bench with 14:23 remaining, left for the locker room and didn’t return. DeBoer said it “wasn’t good” after the game.
NHL
The Game Haus

Vegas Golden Knights Weekly Update: Week One

With the first week of the NHL regular season coming to a close, the Vegas Golden Knights split their only two games. With a close win against the Seattle Kraken, and a pummeling by the LA Kings. Though there have been glimpses of positives for the team, there are several negatives that need to be addressed. As an injury crisis plagues them, Vegas must deal with their on-ice problems as well.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Sidelined against Edmonton

Martinez (lower body) won't play Friday versus Edmonton. Martinez will miss at least one contest with the undisclosed injury sustained during Wednesday's loss to the Blues. Another update on the 34-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to Sunday's matchup with the Islanders.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights forward returns to practice Thursday

Left wing Mattias Janmark returned to Golden Knights practice Thursday for the first time since going into COVID-19 protocols Oct. 11. Coach Pete DeBoer, when asked how Janmark was doing Tuesday, said “he hasn’t had a serious case of it.”. Janmark is the latest reinforcement for a beat-up Knights forward...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Tallies in loss

Patrick scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Patrick tallied at 1:25 of the second period to put the Golden Knights up 2-1, but the Oilers scored twice in quick succession. The 23-year-old center needed four games to get his first goal and point with the Golden Knights. He's added 10 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating while working in a bottom-six role. He hasn't shown much, a discouraging sign for fantasy managers who were hoping for an improvement on his nine points and minus-30 rating in 52 games from last season with the Flyers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sets up overtime tally

Roy produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars. Roy's successful forecheck in overtime allowed him to set up Evgenii Dadonov for the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Roy has moved throughout the lineup in his five games this year, but he's been solid with three points, nine shots on net, seven hits and 17 PIM. He tends to be most effective as the third-line center rather than playing higher up the lineup as a winger.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Joins big club

Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, per CapFriendly. Korczak has appeared in 13 AHL games over the last two years and spent some time on Vegas' taxi squad last season. The 20-year-old could make his NHL debut Tuesday in Colorado depending on the statuses of several Golden Knights blueliners.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Win in Shootout Thriller, 5-4

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-4-0) survived a three-goal comeback from the Anaheim Ducks (2-4-3) to win their third game in a row with a 5-4 shootout victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Early in the first frame, Alec Martinez and William Karlsson led Reilly Smith into the Anaheim zone...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Appointed Sunday starter

Lehner will start Sunday's game against the visiting Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Despite suffering three straight regulation losses while allowing 10 goals on 100 shots, Lehner will make his fifth start of the season. He'll face his former team in the Islanders, who will be playing the sixth of 13 (!) straight road games to start the year while they await the completion of their new arena.
NHL

