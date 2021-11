ORANGE, Texas — The American Red Cross is setting up resources to help Orange County residents impacted by Wednesday's severe weather and tornado activity. Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Red Cross Reception Center at the Cowboy Church. It's located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. The Red Cross will be there until 10 p.m. Wednesday to meet with those affected and help assess their sheltering needs, according to a news release.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO