Palm Springs, CA

Police investigate armed robbery at Citi Bank in Palm Springs

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank in Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Citi Bank on 1675 E Palm Canyon Drive at around 2:39 p.m.

"One male suspect entered the location and produced a handgun while demanding money from the teller," according to Palm Springs police.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot. The suspect is not in custody at this time. PSPD and the local FBI agents are coordinating efforts in this investigation.

PSPD is asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident to call the PSPD Dispatch Center at 760-327-1441 or provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have updates live from the scene tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

The post Police investigate armed robbery at Citi Bank in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 10

Rachel E.
5d ago

I cannot believe that my security cameras are 100% better than those at the bank!🤭🙄😂

Reply
6
 

KESQ News Channel 3

Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder

Two men accused in the drug-related robbery and killing of a Palm Desert man on Christmas Day 2016 allegedly met the victim the same day and decided to rob him because he "had a lot of drugs and a lot of guns," according to a co-defendant who took a plea deal for lesser manslaughter charges. The post Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead, three injured in Palm Desert crash

One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Wednesday night. The crash was initially reported at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Washington Street and Avenue 42. Cal Fire officials reported the crash as a two-vehicle collision with extrication required. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person sustained moderate injuries while The post One person dead, three injured in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 10-500 block of San Miguel Road at around 3:15 a.m. DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said a 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He is expected to survive his injuries. Detectives are The post Man shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man pleads not guilty to murdering two Palm Springs residents

A 31-year-old man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents months apart while burglarizing their homes pleaded not guilty on Monday. Luis Flores Cantor of Palm Springs is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of burglary and one count of assault, with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. Cantor is accused in The post Man pleads not guilty to murdering two Palm Springs residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for fatally torturing puppy

A 19-year-old Riverside man who tortured a Chihuahua puppy in his apartment, inflicting ultimately fatal wounds depicted in a video he posted online, was sentenced today to two years in federal prison.    Angel Ramos Corrales pleaded guilty in June to one count of animal crushing, which refers to intentionally subjecting animals to violent abuse that The post Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for fatally torturing puppy appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Missing man, 78, found in Palm Springs after search

Update: Balanay has been located, per Palm Springs Police. Police tell News Channel 3 that Balanay was safely located at 8:00 Tuesday morning. Original story: Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs. Ronald "Rolly" Balanay, 78, walked away from the 4000 block of Camino San The post Update: Missing man, 78, found in Palm Springs after search appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Guilty verdict in ‘brutal’ death; sanity phase of trial to begin later this week

A man accused of beating a Thermal man to death with a bat was found guilty today on the murder charge, starting a sanity phase for his trial to determine if he was mentally fit at the time of the crime.   Jurors returned Tuesday after deliberating for a week at the BanningJustice Center to find Saul The post Guilty verdict in ‘brutal’ death; sanity phase of trial to begin later this week appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

51-year-old Woman killed in Thousand Palms crash identified

The Riverside County coroner's office released the identity of a 51-year-old woman who was killed in a collision in Thousand Palms last week. Michelle Foreman of Thousand Palms was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 28, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Ramon Road, east of Monterey Avenue at The post 51-year-old Woman killed in Thousand Palms crash identified appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs. Ronald "Rolly" Balanay, 78, walked away from the 4000 block of Camino San Simeon in Palm Springs. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Police added that Balanay previously suffered a stroke. The post 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside fortune teller arrested for grand theft after stealing thousands of dollars from multiple victims

A 31-year-old Riverside man who presented himself as a fortune teller able to rid people of curses and ailments but allegedly used sleight of hand and outright deception to steal thousands of dollars was out of custody today on a $57,000 bond. The suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of grand theft and theft by The post Riverside fortune teller arrested for grand theft after stealing thousands of dollars from multiple victims appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighter work to contain green waste fire near Desert Hot Springs school

CAL FIRE / Riverside County fire crews are working to contain a large fire of green waste that is burning near Bubbling Wells Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs. The fire started just after 5:30 p.m. at Bubbling Wells and Camino Campanero. Officials tell News Channel 3 that the fire is a 30 by 30 The post Firefighter work to contain green waste fire near Desert Hot Springs school appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City Police Department honors fallen officer David Vasquez on anniversary of death in the line of duty

The Cathedral City Police Department held a ceremony Thursday morning paying tribute to Officer David Vasquez, one of the original CCPD officers. Vasquez was killed in the line of duty on October 28, 1988 at the age of 30. "We will never forget and always honor his memory for making the ultimate sacrifice. Rest In The post Cathedral City Police Department honors fallen officer David Vasquez on anniversary of death in the line of duty appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crash slows traffic on Highway 62 west of Morongo

Police and medics were working to clear a car that rear-ended a truck and trailer along the westbound lanes of State Highway 62 Friday morning. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:08 a.m. A driver in a small sedan hit the back of a stalled truck and trailer in a canyon north of The post Crash slows traffic on Highway 62 west of Morongo appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Jury awards $17M in damages for Costco shooting by then-LAPD officer

A federal jury in Riverside today ordered the city of Los Angeles and a former police officer to pay $17 million in damages to the family of a mentally disabled man who was fatally shot by the officer during an altercation inside a Costco store in Corona, according to a published report. The bulk of The post Jury awards $17M in damages for Costco shooting by then-LAPD officer appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker hurt in Mt. Jacinto State Park, rescued from area near the top of the Tram

A hiker at Mt. San Jacinto State Park was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries today.     The Riverside County Fire Department received a report at 11:30 a.m. Thursday of a hiker down in the park, at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find The post Hiker hurt in Mt. Jacinto State Park, rescued from area near the top of the Tram appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Parolee accused with prison pal of stealing over $500K in jobless benefits

One of two convicted felons accused of perpetrating an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe and netted over $500,000 in stolen funds pleaded not guilty today to 48 charges. Brandon Christopher Avery, 28, of San Bernardino was arrested last week following a months-long investigation by the Riverside County District The post Parolee accused with prison pal of stealing over $500K in jobless benefits appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle structure fire in Indio

Firefighters today worked to stop a single-story structure fire that broke out in Indio. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 2:22 p.m. in the 45900 block of Sage Street. Six engines arrived on the scene to find an outbuilding on the property with smoke and fire showing out the The post Firefighters battle structure fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to vote on issuing letter of support for CA Attorney General investigation into Sheriff Chad Bianco

The city of Palm Springs could vote to issue a formal request to the California Attorney General's office in support of the ACLU's calls to investigate the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Chad Bianco. In September, the ACLU along with two other organizations called for AG Rob Bonta to investigate the Sheriff's Dept. over The post Palm Springs to vote on issuing letter of support for CA Attorney General investigation into Sheriff Chad Bianco appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman admits to $22.8M fraud scheme involving Coachella Valley hotel & condo project

An Arcadia woman pleaded guilty today to soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue "Serena'' Shi, 37, entered the plea to one federal count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of The post Woman admits to $22.8M fraud scheme involving Coachella Valley hotel & condo project appeared first on KESQ.
ARCADIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
