NHL

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Joins big club

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lettieri was promoted from AHL San Diego on Friday. Lettieri...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

NHL
sportsmockery.com

NHL
NHL
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

NHL

Jets earn big win in home opener against Ducks

WINNIPEG - With Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, the Winnipeg Jets (1-2-1) put forth an effort that made their teammates proud on Thursday night. Kyle Connor scored twice and racked up his second consecutive three-point performance, while Connor Hellebuyck turned away 38 shots as the...
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Ducks Recall Lettieri From San Diego

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Vinni Lettieri from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has appeared in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers,...
NHL
NHL

CBS Sports

Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf breaks club record for points in win over Canadiens

ANAHEIM — Ryan Getzlaf broke Teemu Selanne’s Ducks record for points in a career with a third-period assist on Troy Terry’s breakaway goal Sunday afternoon at Honda Center. Getzlaf’s assist, a touch pass to a streaking Terry, was the 989th point of his 17-year Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Ducks.
NHL

