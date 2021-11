Following Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn't want to use his time with the Toronto media to discuss the game - but rather, to highlight what Kyle Beach has gone through and continues to go through throughout this whole process relating to being abused by Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010, the organizational cover-up, the lawsuit against the Blackhawks and, after 11 years, revealing himself to tell his story.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO