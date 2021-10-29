CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian cricket mourns Ashley Mallett and Alan Davidson

 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dODgp_0ch674Y200
Ashley Mallett (bottom row, left) featured in the the first World Series Cricket super team at St Kilda Football ground in Melbourne, December 1977.

The Australian cricket community is in mourning after the deaths of greats Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett. Davidson, an allrounder renowned for his potent ability to swing the ball both ways, died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning. Mallett, a superb off-spinner and prolific author, died on Friday at age 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Mallett played 38 Tests from his debut against England in 1968 and took 132 wickets at an average of 29.84, also finishing his Test career against England in 1980. He is behind only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) on the list of Australia’s most successful Test off-spinners. His 8-59 against Pakistan in 1972 was the eighth-best bowling performance by an Australian in a Test innings.

Mallett rocketed to fame during his second overseas tour for Australia as Bill Lawry’s team secured a 3-1 victory over India. During that series, Mallett snared 28 wickets at an average of 19.10, including a match haul of 10 wickets in the fifth and final Test.

Born in Sydney, Mallett started his career in Western Australia, but with spinners Tony Lock and Tony Mann ahead of him in the pecking order, he made the switch to South Australia. The move proved to be a masterstroke, with Mallett flourishing in a first-class career that would eventually span 183 matches.

During his long career he earned the ironic nickname Rowdy, due to his quietly-spoken nature.

After his playing career finished Mallett scored a legion of fans through his writing. He was active in that sense up until recently, co-authoring Neil Harvey’s biography The Last Invincible, which was released in June.

Davidson, who played 44 Tests in 1953-63, was widely regarded as the world’s best left-arm fast bowler until the emergence of Pakistan’s Wasim Akram. He snared 186 Test wickets at 20.53, and scored 1,328 Test runs at 24.59.

Nicknamed ‘Claw’ by fellow allrounder Keith Miller after an impressive slips catch, Davidson routinely impressed teammates and fans with his batting, bowling and fielding.

The tied Test at the Gabba in 1960 between Australia and the West Indies, which Davidson played with a broken finger, proved the remarkable highlight of an unforgettable career. Davidson finished with match figures of 11-222 and a combined tally of 124 runs, with a final-innings knock of 80 setting the stage for the most dramatic of finishes as the hosts rallied from 5-57 to finish all out for 232. It marked the first time a player completed the double of 10 wickets and 100 runs in a Test.

Davidson grew up on the NSW Central Coast, learning his craft on a homemade pitch on the family property, before shifting to Sydney and making his first-class debut in 1949-50.

West Indies captain Garry Sobers’ autobiography described the allrounder as “perhaps the best (new-ball bowler) in the world for a period of about five years” and “a magnificent hitter”.

