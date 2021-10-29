Chad Gable Announces Graduation From Full Sail University

Three matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock/WWE Network. The undefeated Xyon Quinn will be back in action tonight as he goes up against Ru Feng. Feng made his WWE NXT debut back on the October 19 episode, but came up short against Tony D’Angelo. Quinn has won all six of his matches since officially debuting on the August 26 edition of 205 Live – he defeated Andre Chase that night, Boa on the August 24 NXT, Oney Lorcan on the September 24 205 Live and Lorcan again on the September 28 NXT, Malik Blade on the October 12 NXT, and Jeet Rama on last week’s 205 Live.
