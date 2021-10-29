CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Chad Gable Announces Graduation From Full Sail University

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable graduated from Full Saul University on Thursday. Gable took to Twitter today to announce that he has graduated from the former home of WWE NXT with a Masters degree in Fine...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

