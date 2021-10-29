CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nearly 70 Percent Of The Army Is Fully Vaccinated, Pentagon Says

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We're going to make sure that every individual who has reservations about taking the vaccine, for whatever reason, is properly counseled about the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines," said Pentagon spokesman John...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon releases punishments for civilian staff who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Defense outlined a three-step enforcement plan that it will follow to remove civilian employees who refuse to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a memo released on Monday. All DOD civilian employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, “subject to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

Three troops die on the same day as military COVID-19 deaths continue to spike

Three troops died of COVID-19 on Oct. 3, bringing the total number to 62 as of Wednesday, according to the latest Defense Department update. COVID-19 deaths among troops have been surging since late July, after zero deaths in June, and generally one or two a month going all the way back to March 2020. Then 14 troops died in August, followed by another 14 in September.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Shore News Network

U.S. Navy tells sailors to take the vaccine or they could be forced to pay back all of their training costs, face discharge

This week, the U.S. Navy issued a sweeping new order that details exactly what’s going to happen to sailors who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. In a memo published on October 14th, the Navy makes its stance on forced vaccination among the ranks very clear. If you don’t get the vaccine, you will be discharged and the Navy will also seek to force those separated members to pay the government back for all of their training and education.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Military Personnel#Seals#Vaccinations#The U S Army#Navy Times#The Army Times#Covid#Green Berets#The Air Force#Marines
Daily Mail

Top Republican on Armed Services Committee tells Pentagon to SUSPEND its vaccine mandate to stop 'hindering military readiness' after China tested hypersonic missiles and with 'adversaries increasing their advantage'

Sen. Jim Inhofe called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, which he said had been implemented 'at the expense of readiness and morale.'. 'At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.The vast majority of the active duty force has received at least one shot, but tens of thousands have not. For some it may be a career-ending decision. Others could face transfers, travel restrictions, limits on deployments and requirements to repay bonuses.Exemption decisions for medical, religious and administrative reasons will be made by unit commanders around the...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

32-year-old soldier latest troop to die of COVID-19 as military death and infection rates fall

The spike in military COVID-19 deaths is continuing to subside, for the second week in a row, with only one death reported between Oct. 20 and 27. Spc. Damion Francis, 32, who was assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Carson, Colorado, is the 71st service member to die of COVID-19, none of whom have been fully vaccinated. Francis was partially vaccinated, according to a Pentagon spokesman.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

3 people given accidental COVID-19 vaccines at JBLM

The Army is currently investigating how three people were accidentally given COVID-19 vaccines at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington. “Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were inadvertently administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange,” Col. Joey Sullinger with I Corps Public Affairs said in an email to Military Times.
TACOMA, WA
US News and World Report

Military Vaccine Deadline: Clash Begins With Troops Who Refuse Shots

The Air Force has discharged 40 service members and is now preparing to address the thousands of others who failed to get a coronavirus vaccination before the Nov. 1 deadline officials imposed, becoming the first branch to execute what military leaders consider an essential protective measure but one that critics believe will undermine America's ability to defend itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
625K+
Followers
67K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy