CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Road safety urged ahead of Halloween weekend in Odessa

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBUgR_0ch66aY800

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s officially spooky season in Odessa. The excitement is clear, just days away from Halloween.

“Halloween is important for the kids getting the candy,” said one shopper in the parking lot of Spirit, just off County Road West.

“Candy, of course,” said Alexis Porras of Fort Stockton, when asked about the most exciting thing this Halloween. “You’re not supposed to be eating them, but you know, the candy…”

“I’m a grandma now, so I have to be excited,” said one shopper named Rebecca. “I have to get into it because I have grandchildren. So, that’s what I’m doing here: trying to get a costume.”

People are out and about doing their last-minute Halloween shopping. A handful of shoppers say there aren’t many costumes left. A lucky few grabbed whatever they could.

“Last minute, there’s not that much left,” said one mother, accompanied by her daughter who had just bought a boxer outfit called, ‘the Knock-Out Kit.’

Near Sam Houston Avenue, Christopher Martinez has one of the best-decorated houses in the area. It’s decorated with a large spider, a makeshift graveyard, even a talking jester. He says his family is ready to welcome the ghouls and the gals who are trick-or-treating this year. With Halloween falling on a weekend, the big focus is on having fun and celebrating.

But also, it’s about raising awareness for safety in their neighborhoods, and on the roads. Drinking and driving is a big concern.

“If you’re going to be drinking in the hours of 8, 9, 10, trick-or-treaters are still going to be out,” Martinez said.

“Take that extra drink, you’re having fun. Just realize, what you’re doing is going to affect someone if you try to drive yourself home,” said Theresa Dyer, who lives nearby.

Others share the exact sentiment.

“If you are out there celebrating, and you’re older, don’t drink and drive,” said Rebecca. “Use an Uber.”

“Do it at home, so you don’t have to be driving and drinking,” said another.

“It’s always important especially with the little ones. You’ve got a lot of kids running around. And if you notice, this year, there’s going to be a lot of trunk-or-treats. Downtown’s going to be doing a lot,” said a third.

Corporal Christopher Mabry is a traffic officer with the City of Odessa. He has a warning.

“With all the deaths we’ve had in our city, we’ve increased enforcement already. But yes, there will be officers looking for drunk drivers,” Cpl. Mabry said.

Odessa Police have some tips for those celebrating Halloween this weekend, outside at night: watch out for traffic, carry flashlights, use crosswalks, and keep track of any young children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Whataburger hosts welcome home surprise for Greenwood Marine

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a hero’s welcome for Greenwood native Ashton Lee.  Upon the completion of US Marine Corp boot camp in California, all Lee could think about was getting his hands on his favorite meal from Whataburger. Lee’s family called a Midland Whataburger location and asked to reserve a few tables as a welcome […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Odessa, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

House fire destroys Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A house fire on Saturday left a family who had lived there for almost 40 years with almost nothing. Everyone in the house got out–but their lives have been turned upside down and money has been tight. Late Saturday afternoon, Nancy Spencer was sitting on the couch at home by her […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Spirit Halloween#Road Safety#Nexstar
ABC Big 2 News

Most Haunted Places in West Texas: The Copper Rose Building

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Copper Rose Building is one of the oldest strucutures in Downtown Odessa. And it’s been home to many different businesses that may have left ghosts behind. “When i’m in here by myself i don’t know if i’ve felt something but i’ve heard some noises and different things and i just […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Haunted in the Basin: Hotel Settles

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Hotel Settles is an iconic hotel in Big Spring. Famous for it’s height, history, and ghosts. The hotel opened in 1930. At the time, it was the tallest tower between El Paso and Dallas which attracted high-end guests, from movie stars to presidents. The hotel closed it’s doors in the […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tales of the West of the Pecos Museum

Pecos, TEXAS (ABC Big 2/FOX 24) – Part of the West of the Pecos Museum is the Number 11 Saloon, built in 1896. The room has maintained the same character, including the bullet holes from the original patrons. Which begs the question: “Do you ever see ghosts? Do you ever see things? Do you ever […]
PECOS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Student assault investigation at Bonham Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Parents at Bonham Middle School are concerned for their safety after a recent incident between students. October 25th Lupita Gonzales a parent whose child was involved in the incident says that she got a phone call that her child was involved in a fight. Gonzales says students “threw her son into […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
ABC Big 2 News

The rich history of Shafter Lake in Andrews

ANDREWS, TX. (NEXSTAR) —Shafter Lake in Andrews is a special place. It was discovered back in the 19th century by a Union Army Officer.Colonel Shafter began his march in search of a water source in West Texas, that’s when he stumbled upon- what is now called Shafter Lake. “Colonel Shafter was tasked with a case […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1000
Followers
515
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy