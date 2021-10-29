CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Día de los Muertos: Family celebrates the holiday and importance of keeping the tradition alive

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a Hispanic holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. Eyewitness News reporter Marc Cota-Robles talked with a local mom about how she celebrates the holiday and the importance of keeping the tradition alive for her children.

Janneth Barajas has celebrated Día de los Muertos her entire life.

"We have always done it for as long as I can remember, since I was a little girl," she said.

Her parents Cecilia and Martin Barajas immigrated to the U.S. from Michoacán, Mexico.

For the past few years, her father has been a focal point of her family's alter. He passed away in 2016.

"I thought my kids are so small, so we have to do something to keep his memory alive, so they could always remember him because the last thing I want is for them to forget him," Barajas said.

Janneth's family has kept everything as traditional as possible.

They use personal items, even foods that honor and remind the family of their loved ones. Always included are marigolds and pan de muerto... bread of the dead.

"We laugh, we cry, we get nostalgic. I believe that's how we celebrate them by reliving our memories with them," she added.

It all leads up to Nov. 2, the day they believe their loved ones cross over.

"We have a party, we all come dance, cry, have fun and celebrate," Barajas said.

Janneth hopes this is a tradition her own daughters will carry on.

"Not only do you remember your loved ones, you bond with your family," she said.

Boston 25 News

Día de los Muertos: See Californians celebrate 2021 Day of the Dead in photos

Day of the Dead 2021 Dressed in traditional make-up and costume a woman participates in the celebration for the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct, 30, 2021. Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Richard Vogel/AP)
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebendmag.com

Dia de los Muertos: A Local Change to the Tradition

Dia de los Muertos has long been a celebrated tradition in South Texas, with roots in Mexican culture having been observed by our southern neighbors since the 16th century. The celebration is a time of remembrance and commemoration for the lost lives of friends, family, and loved ones. The annual...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TheConversationAU

Memory lives on: celebrating the Day of the Dead in the pandemic age

In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many lives have been lost to the virus, celebrating a “day of the dead” might seem strange, even tactless. But despite the morbid associations of its name, the Day of the Dead is actually a time to be reminded of the beauty of life, rather than just the inevitability of death. Part of an important season for most Christians that begins at the end of October, the day sits within the celebration of Allhallowtide. This three-day period comprises All Hallows’ Eve on October 31, All Saints’ Day on November 1, and All...
FESTIVAL
northforker.com

Sharing the joy of remembrance for Día de los Muertos

Maria Serrano with the ofrenda she created at the Shelter Island Historical Society for the community to share. (Credit: Charity Robey) When Maria Serrano was growing up in Puebla, Mexico, her family, like every family she knew, celebrated Día de los Muertos. It was an important holiday; a week-long memorial...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Community Policy