Watch: Notre Dame football releases hype video prior to North Carolina

Friday night’s in the fall are for high school football. There also for many social media managers to get the collegiate hype videos ready and published ahead of games on Saturday.

That’s exactly what the Irish have done and once again they put out a completely fantastic minute long hype trailer for the home contest against North Carolina tomorrow.

It’s about 24-hours away from kickoff but you can feel the intensity already and it should be a very highly competitive game on Saturday evening. Yes, North Carolina isn’t what they were last year, but they are still a very solid team. Get hyped Irish fans, it’s going to be a very fun contest tomorrow night.