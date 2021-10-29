CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: Notre Dame football releases hype video prior to North Carolina

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjjEe_0ch65ie900

Friday night’s in the fall are for high school football. There also for many social media managers to get the collegiate hype videos ready and published ahead of games on Saturday.

That’s exactly what the Irish have done and once again they put out a completely fantastic minute long hype trailer for the home contest against North Carolina tomorrow.

It’s about 24-hours away from kickoff but you can feel the intensity already and it should be a very highly competitive game on Saturday evening. Yes, North Carolina isn’t what they were last year, but they are still a very solid team. Get hyped Irish fans, it’s going to be a very fun contest tomorrow night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans, media furious over Alabama's ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night. The SEC had seven of the top 10 spots, including the biggest surprise of the night: Alabama at No. 2. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked 1-loss team in the field and ahead of 3 high-profile unbeatens...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy