AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of Covalent (CQT) under the trading pair (CQT/USDT) AscendEX. Starting on November 3 at 1 p.m. UTC. The pair will list on AscendEX as CQT/USDT. Covalent has one API to access all chain data. The goal is to make on-chain data available, open, accessible, and cheap for the next one billion users. Covalent has indexed and decoded entire blockchains, making them available to developers utilizing a unified API.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO