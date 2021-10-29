These two things can help you maintain weight loss effectively

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found that eating breakfast and stopping late-night snacking can effectively help maintain a healthy weight.

They suggest due to daily circadian rhythms regulating metabolism when you eat is as important as how much and what you eat when trying to gain, lose or maintain weight.

The team tested how the timing of daily meals and snacks throughout the day affects weight maintenance.

They found with 24-hour access to some food, those eating the biggest meal of the day in the morning gained less weight than those who ate their biggest meal at the end of the day and before sleep.

The team says these differences are mostly due to natural differences in circadian metabolic regulation throughout the day. The timing of meals changes the proportion of fat the body is burning while sleeping, regardless of fasting.

Studies before this one have not isolated the variable of mealtime because they have always included mandatory fasting periods.

While past studies have demonstrated the importance of timing meals by periods of feeding and fasting, the team found that even without fasting, the timing of large, high-fat meals still has a significant effect on weight gain.

These results suggest that eating a larger, protein-filled breakfast is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy weight. A smaller but still significant change would be to avoid late-night snacking.

Optimally, it is best to avoid snacking between supper and bedtime so that when you fall asleep, your stomach is empty.

This novel research shows that the timing of meals is important for weight maintenance regardless of fasting.

The study is published in Open Biology. One author of the study is Carl Johnson.

