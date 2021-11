TURLOCK, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Turlock that left a 41-year-old man in the hospital, according to the Turlock Police Department. The 16-year-old driver, who was responsible for the crash, returned to the scene after being told to do so by a witness, according to police. He was later told by a family member to drive away.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO