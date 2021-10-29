CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Has the NFL's Final Undefeated Team Finished Each Season?

By Max Molski
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow has the NFL's final undefeated team finished each season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For the 49th straight year, the 1972 Miami Dolphins stand alone in NFL history. Don Shula’s squad remains the only team in the Super Bowl era to run the table in the regular...

www.nbcwashington.com

The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys update Trevon Diggs injury status following win over Vikings

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a scary ankle injury on Sunday night versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys’ medical staff is further evaluating Diggs on Monday, but he left U.S. Bank Stadium without any noticeable limping, according to the Athletic’s Jon Machota. On Sunday night, Trevon Diggs had...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo confirms vaccination status, calls Aaron Rodgers situation ‘unfortunate,’ says no trade talks emerged

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
NFL
pff.com

2021 NFL MVP: Cardinals' Kyler Murray jumps to No. 3, Rams' Matthew Stafford takes the lead

With over a third of the 2021 NFL regular season already gone, the betting market has picked Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen as the 2021 NFL MVP Award favorites. While these quarterbacks are certainly deserving, the PFF data suggests that the betting favorite should be Matthew Stafford, who laps the field due to his superior efficiency stats. In addition, the stats also show that Patrick Mahomes remains a strong candidate to bring home the hardware despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ recent slapstick performances.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Proposal: Eric Ebron to Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer need Eric Ebron and the Packers are in desperate need of a catching tight end and Ebron should be their target at the trade deadline. Eric Ebron would be the perfect trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers to shop at the trade deadline. With the lack of draft capital in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers should look to trade Ebron to the Green Bay Packers. It would benefit both teams because of the lack of picks the Steelers have and the Packers’ lack of depth at that position.
NFL

