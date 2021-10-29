CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lamont and labor: A complex relationship

By Julia Bergman
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddressing 250 Connecticut union members at their annual conference this week, held amid state and national fights for better wages and benefits, Gov. Ned Lamont positioned himself as a close ally of labor. “I just want you to know that you’ve got a friend in the governor’s office,” Lamont...

www.thetelegraph.com

