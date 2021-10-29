CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shows From Korea's KBS, SBS, FormatEast Get Spotlight in Variety Streaming Room

By William Earl
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety will present a virtual showcase of buzzy new programs coming from Korea’s KBS, SBS and FormatEast on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. PT. Jun Young Song, program director and showrunner for Korean Broadcasting System, and Iljoong Kim, senior director of Seoul Broadcasting System and an executive director of FormatEast, SBS’...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Nippon TV Netflix Licensing Deal Covers 30 Titles

Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, the first day of TIFFCOM, the rights market that is aligned with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The first 15 titles began airing on Netflix in October. The agreement covers shows including “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper,” a drama series that has run since 2011 and which has...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Squid Game to Compete as Drama, Not Limited Series, at 2022 Awards Shows

Succession, for one, will have to grind Squid Game‘s bones to make its bread during awards season. Though Netflix’s most popular (OK, “sampled”) original series has yet to be renewed for any additional season, our sister site IndieWire has confirmed that the nine-episode Korean thriller will compete as a drama series, and not as a limited series, at upcoming awards shows (including next fall’s Emmys). It thus will throw in against the anticipated likes of Succession, Better Call Saul‘s final season, The White Lotus and This Is Us‘ farewell run. As IndieWire notes, Netflix already has Margaret Qualley’s Maid in queue to...
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series.
TV SERIES
Person
Freddie Highmore
New Haven Register

BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment. Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and...
TV SERIES
Soompi

Watch: Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Heechul, Park Na Rae, And More Travel To A “New World” That’s Too Good To Be True In New Variety Show

Upcoming variety show “New World” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!. “New World” is a new Netflix variety program starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won. For six days, the stars will be staying together at a picturesque island where they will play games and forge friendships—with a few shocking twists and betrayals along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

MMA fans left horrified by inter-gender fight

An inter-gender MMA fight left fans horrified after the bout was stopped when the male fighter connected multiple strikes to his female opponent’s head.The fight, which was held in Poland by promotion MMA-VIP at the weekend, saw fitness instructor and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz take on beauty brand ambassador Piotr Lisowski. The bout was heavily criticised by supporters after a video went viral.It shows Lisowski land two punches before Siekacz attempts a takedown. The move goes wrong and Lisowski secures mount position to finish the fight in Round 2 with several blows to the head.Several fans shared their disgust...
COMBAT SPORTS
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Zoe Kravitz reposted a photo of fans dressed as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween

Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
CELEBRITIES

